“Score Runs for Her”- Ishan Kishan Reveals Emotional Tribute After Half-Century in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final

Ishan Kishan shared an emotional tribute after scoring a half century in the IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

In the match, while batting first, Ishan Kishan came in to bat in the eighth over when India were 98/1. Kishan continued the momentum set by the openers and, along with Sanju Samson, added a 105 run partnership in just eight overs. Kishan scored 54 off 25 balls, which included four boundaries and four sixes, and batted at a strike rate of 216.00.

Ishan Kishan opens up about heartbreaking news before the T20 World Cup 2026 final

Speaking after the match, Ishan Kishan shared a very emotional story from a day before the final. He said that he had lost his cousin sister in a car accident and found out about it during a practice session.

Despite the tragic news, Ishan Kishan kept his focus on the match. He said his cousin always wished to see him score big runs, so he felt the best way to pay tribute to her was by performing well in the final.

“I was not planning to say this, but I lost my cousin sister yesterday in a car accident. I got to know during the practice session. She always wanted me to score big runs. But today was a big day, rather than keeping my emotions, I just thought, ‘the best thing I can do is I can score runs for her’, and that’s why I looked up after scoring my fifty. It was for my sister, her family and my very close friends,” Ishan Kishan said.

ALSO READ:

Ishan Kishan reveals conversation with Suryakumar Yadav before the T20 World Cup 2026

Ishan Kishan revealed a conversation he had a few months before the tournament, when Suryakumar Yadav called him to inform him about his selection in the T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

“When Suryakumar called me few months back to tell me about my selection in the World Cup squad, he asked me, ‘can you win the World Cup for me?’ I just asked him back, ‘will you trust me?’ and he said ‘yes, I will trust you’,” he added.

In the tournament, Ishan Kishan scored 317 runs in nine innings at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29. He scored three half centuries. Since making a comeback in the T20I team, he has played 13 T20Is and scored 532 runs at an average of 40.92, including one century. In the World Cup, he scored three half centuries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.