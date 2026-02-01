Ishan Kishan Reveals How Nicholas Pooran Shaped His T20 Rejuvenation.

Kishan revealed he likes Nicholas Pooran's batting abilities.

Ishan Kishan has revealed that he enjoys Nicholas Pooran’s batting and wants to be like him. Before the start of the fifth T20I, Kishan explained how Pooran’s ability to hit left-arm spin was something he brought into his game.

“When it comes to batting, I actually like Nicky P [Nicholas Pooran]. I love his batting; you want to bat like him. When left-arm spinners are bowling, you know he is going to take them down nine times out of ten. That is the level of consistency he has got. I felt I was lacking that, and I am trying to get better at it.”

The change was visible in the T20I rubber against the Kiwis, where Ishan Kishan had a strike rate and balls-per-boundary ratio of 238.09 and 2.62 against left-arm spinners. He was absolutely lethal against the likes of Mitchell Santner and never allowed him to settle, to make life easier for other batters.

🎥 What a way to get to your maiden T20I century! 💯



And look what it means to Ishan Kishan 🙌



Updates ▶️ https://t.co/AwZfWUTBGi#TeamIndia | #INDvNZ | @IDFCFIRSTBank pic.twitter.com/adZg0TJTvK — BCCI (@BCCI) January 31, 2026

Ishan Kishan almost seals his T20 World Cup 2026 spot with a tremendous series

Ishan Kishan came in the New Zealand series with high expectations and took his chances with both hands by showing his ruthless version at No.3. He scored 215 runs at an average of 53.75 and a strike rate of 231.18 in four innings, including one fifty and a century.

ALSO READ:

At a time when Sanju Samson had a mediocre run, Kishan ensured his form continued and has almost sealed the opening spot for the T20 World Cup 2026. He will likely open with Abhishek Sharma, with Tilak Varma at No.3.

When India selected their T20 World Cup 2026 squad, the idea was to give themselves more flexibility at the top by having another top-order wicketkeeper-batter. Maybe this is the time to utilise it by prioritising Ishan Kishan’s form and giving him a first go as an opener.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.