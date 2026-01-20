Ishan Kishan Set To Bat At No.3 In IND vs NZ T20Is, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms

Following a 1-2 ODI series defeat, India are set to take on New Zealand for five T20Is, starting on January 21. The series will be both teams’ final chance to prepare for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Ishan Kishan Set to Be India’s New No.3

The Jharkhand batter, Ishan Kishan, returned to the Indian setup after more than a two-year gap, following a triumphant Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 campaign. However, Team India skipper Suryakumar Yadav has confirmed his spot in the playing XI ahead of the series opener in Nagpur.

“Ishan will play at No.3. He is part of the World Cup squad and deserves to play,” he said in the press conference.

ALSO READ:

India Squad for New Zealand T20Is

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer (first three T20Is), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan, and Ravi Bishnoi.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.