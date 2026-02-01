One 0.5/10, Three 8/10: Ishan Kishan Tops India Player Ratings After IND vs NZ T20I Series

The IND vs NZ series played a key role in the defending champions' T20 World Cup 2026 preparations.

India put up a dominating display to claim the IND vs NZ five-T20I series by 4-1. This would provide a huge momentum to the reigning champions before starting off their campaign in the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Alongside four crucial victories, the solitary defeat in Visakhapatnam would also help the side to rectify the gaps before the mega T20 championship.

Let’s take a look at the India player ratings for the IND vs NZ T20I series for those who have played in at least three or more fixtures in the five-match series.

India Player Ratings for IND vs NZ T20I Series

Sanju Samson — 0.5/10

After several changes in batting positions and a lack of consistent opportunities in the playing XI, the series was a perfect platform for Sanju Samson to regain his form ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. But the wicketkeeper-batter endured a disastrous outing against the Black Caps, managing only 46 runs in five appearances, including a golden duck in Guwahati.

Abhishek Sharma — 8/10

The explosive opener continued his usual whirlwind show facing the Kiwis. Abhishek Sharma scored 182 runs, including two fifty-plus knocks, striking at a blazing rate of 249.31. But the player’s high risk-high reward game also comes with its own setbacks. The southpaw, who looks to take down the bowlers from the very first delivery of a match, also recorded two first-ball ducks in the series.

Ishan Kishan — 9/10

Making a comeback into the national side after more than two years, the gloveman grabbed the opportunity with both hands to secure his spot in the Men in Blue’s starting XI for the T20 World Cup 2026. For notching up a remarkable 215 runs in four matches, at an astonishing strike rate of 231.18, Ishan Kishan tops the India player ratings for the IND vs NZ T20I series.

Suryakumar Yadav — 8/10

The IND vs NZ T20I series was also the final chance for the Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav to get back among the runs ahead of the multinational event. After more than a year of sustaining a lean patch, with his last half-century in the format coming in October 2024, the batter finally returned to his aggressive best. He was adjudged the Player of the Series award for putting up 242 runs, laced with three fifty-plus scores, at a fierce strike rate of 196.74.

Hardik Pandya — 7/10

India’s prime all-rounder Hardik Pandya once again contributed to the series win with both of his skills. He scored a quickfire 69 runs in three innings, striking at a pulsating rate of 181.57. Pandya also bagged four crucial wickets in as many innings but had proved to be a bit expensive in the series opener.

Shivam Dube — 8/10

Shivam Dube was another high-utility all-rounder for the Men in Blue in the recently concluded T20I series. The 32-year-old contributed 117 runs in four innings at a fiery strike rate of 248.93 and also snared three scalps in as many innings while maintaining an economy of 9.83.

Rinku Singh — 6/10

The finisher had kickstarted the series with an unbeaten 20-ball 44 in Nagpur. But Rinku Singh could not display a similar form in his subsequent appearances, putting up 39 runs off 30 balls in the fourth IND vs NZ T20I, followed by a run-a-ball eight not out in the series final. However, he dismissed Ish Sodhi (33 off 15) to fold the opposition for 225 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Arshdeep Singh — 7/10

The seamer bagged his maiden T20I five-wicket haul in the IND vs NZ fifth fixture to outclass New Zealand in the chase of a mammoth 271. But overall, Arshdeep Singh’s eight wickets in the series came while conceding runs at an expensive economy of 10.50.

Varun Chakravarthy — 8/10

The spin wizard was once again lethal in his execution during the India vs New Zealand 20-over contests. Varun Chakravarthy continued his economical spells and scalped four wickets in three matches of the series.

Jasprit Bumrah — 6/10

India’s pace spearhead was not at his best throughout the preparatory series ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Jasprit Bumrah had earned the accolade for the Player of the Match in the third IND vs NZ fixture for his figure of 3/17. But in the remaining matches, he conceded 115 runs in 11 overs while scalping only one wicket.

Harshit Rana — 4/10

Following a commendable show in the ODI leg, the bowler could not replicate a similar performance in the shortest format against the same opposition. He snared only two scalps in three matches while giving away 11.27 runs per over.

Kuldeep Yadav — 6/10

The spinner also had an average outing in the IND vs NZ T20Is. Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets in his three appearances of the series but maintained an economy of 9.63.

