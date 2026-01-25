Jasprit Bumrah Castles Tim Seifert, Sends the Stumps Cartwheeling in IND vs NZ 3rd T20I [WATCH]

Jasprit Bumrah was back into action after some rest, and he began in the best possible manner.

The best way to warm-up for Jasprit Bumrah is to pick wickets. And not just pick wickets, but do that in style. The Indian speedster bowled a peach of a delivery to dismiss Tim Seifert in the third IND vs NZ T20I in Guwahati.

Bumrah came on to bowl in the last over of the powerplay, and struck on his very first delivery to see the back of the Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter. The ball was a straight one, which was pitched full. But Seifert closed the face of his bat, as if he was expecting the ball to come back in.

The action, which then transpired into a reaction, saw the off-stump cartwheeling behind the batter as Jasprit Bumrah announced his comeback to the side after being rested for the 2nd T20I in Raipur.

Why Jasprit Bumrah Troubles Batters

For a batter who has not faced a lot of Jasprit Bumrah, it might be extremely difficult to pick him right from the beginning. For instance, Tim Seifert had faced Bumrah for around 24 deliveries before his dismissal in the 3rd T20I, which is less for a batter to be able to pick a bowling action.

Bumrah’s release is multiple centimetres ahead of the release of an orthodox speedster, which makes him a very lethal weapon – especially due to his pace. The Mumbai Indians (MI) speedster has the tendency to rattle oppositions with his pace, and rush the batters.

The fact that Hardik Pandya has been taking the new ball gives Suryakumar Yadav the liberty to use Bumrah in the crucial overs. With this scenario, team India will enter into the T20 World Cup 2026 with a great confidence.

