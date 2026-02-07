Jasprit Bumrah Likely To Miss India T20 World Cup 2026 Opener Against USA

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is likely to miss India’s opening match of the T20 World Cup 2026 against the United States of America (USA) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Jasprit Bumrah Likely to Miss T20 World Cup 2026 Opener

According to The Indian Express, Bumrah is suffering from fever and may be rested, with the team management not keen to rush him into the playing XI. On the eve of the match, Bumrah did visit the ground but did not take part in training.

Earlier, on February 6, Harshit Rana was ruled out of the tournament due to injury, and Mohammed Siraj was named as his replacement. As a result, Siraj could be included in the playing XI.

