Key Pacer Ruled Out for AUSW vs INDW Test, Kashvee Gautam Named As Replacement

After the India team lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 against the Aussies, they faced another setback with key pacer Renuka Thakur getting ruled out for the one-off AUSW vs INDW Test, starting March 6. Thakur, who was previously played in both India’s T20I and ODI squads for the ongoing multi-format series against Australia. Across the three T20Is, she claimed four wickets, but managed only one wicket in the two ODIs she played, having been left out of the second match.

“Team India pacer Renuka Thakur has been ruled out of the Only-Test at the WACA Ground in Perth, which is part of the ongoing multi-format series against Australia Women. To better manage her workload, Renuka has been advised rest and will be unavailable for selection for the pink-ball Test. The BCCI Medical Team will be closely monitoring Renuka’s fitness progress. The Women’s Selection Committee has named Kashvee Gautam as her replacement. Kashvee was also part of the ODI squad in the ongoing multi-format series,” the BCCI statement said.

Since making her Test debut in December 2023, Thakur has appeared in three matches—all on home soil—taking just two wickets at a disappointing average of 90.50. Her absence from the upcoming Test leaves India with a significant lack of experience in the pace bowling department, as Kashvee and the other seamers in the squad—Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, and Amanjot Kaur—are yet to make their Test debuts.

Kashvee played in all three ODIs of the tour, picking up three wickets at an average of 54 and contributing 68 useful runs in the lower order.

ALSO READ:

Renuka Thakur ruled out of INDW vs AUSW, Kashvee Gautam named replacement

India are set to face Australia in a one-off pink-ball Test beginning Friday, March 6. Australia currently lead the multi-format series 8–4 on points, meaning India must win the Test—which carries four points—to level the contest.

India’s updated Test squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.