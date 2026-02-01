Looked Shadow Of His Old Self in New Zealand Series, Jasprit Bumrah Needs to Regain Form For India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Chances

Speedster Jasprit Bumrah went for 58 runs off his four overs in the IND vs NZ 5th T20I.

The Men in Blue will be one of the happiest teams heading into the T20 World Cup 2026. After a thumping 4-1 series win against New Zealand at home, the team will be brimming with confidence. However, apart from the Sanju Samson question, the form of Jasprit Bumrah will also be a sign of worry for the Indians.

The Indian spearhead has not been at his best in the recent series against the Blackcaps, and completely looked out of rhythm for most of his appearances in the series. However, he remains to be one of the most destructive bowlers India have got.

Suryakumar Yadav & Co. will not have any doubts about the inclusion of Bumrah in the playing XI, and will hope for a quick turnaround in fortunes. That being said, the nature of batting-friendly wickets have also made it difficult for the bowlers to leave an impression on the match.

ALSO READ:

How Jasprit Bumrah Can Bolster the Indian Bowling

Having a look at Jasprit Bumrah at the top of his run-up is enough to put batters on the backfoot. However, the Indian stalwart has recently shown glimpses of his past self lately, which will slightly be a cause of concern for the Indian management.

What makes Jasprit Bumrah special is his ability to turn games on its head from any situation – something that was on display in India’s Final of the T20 World Cup 2024 against South Africa. However, apart from the T20I in Guwahati in which he grabbed three wickets, he was able to get just one scalp in the remaining three fixtures combined.

One of the advantages that India have regarding the 32-year-old speedster is the fact that he does not have to be exposed in the powerplay itself. Hardik Pandya opening the bowling and doing well in the powerplay allows India the comfort to bowl later on, and control the middle and death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah’s release point is a touch ahead of the conventional batters, which makes him a very dangerous prospect. It is due to this reason that he has the tendency to hurry batters, causing them to make a mistake in their shot-selection. With 107 wickets across 84 games, Bumrah holds an economy of under seven.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.