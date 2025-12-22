Massive 2.5x Salary Boost For Women’s Cricket In Landmark Decision By BCCI; Check Full Pay Structure

This is one of the biggest positives for Indian Women's Cricket.

After India’s triumph in the Women’s World Cup 2025, growth in the sport for Women was always on the cards. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has taken a major leap in the direction of the development towards Women’s cricket in India. The salary boost for women’s cricket in India has finally got to the point of what it deserved. All it took was a World Cup to come home.

The BCCI has announced an entire pay structure for the growth of women’s cricket, by granting the Women in Blue a salary hike of 2.5x than what they used to receive before. This step comes after years of long-standing disputes and disparities in the domestic pay structure. Moreover, the BCCI has also included the match officials in the loop, enhancing their commitment towards development of the women’s cricket ecosystem.

For senior women in the playing XI, the match fees have shot up from INR 20,000 to a whopping INR 50,000. To add to that, the financial security and boost has also been granted for players who sit on the bench, considering the importance that they hold to the success of the team. The salaries of the senior reserve players have also been increased from INR 10,000 too INR 25,000.

This would be a huge boost to the women’s cricket ecosystem in the country, which has already been bolstered by the Women in Blue lifting the World Cup a few months ago. Under the new BCCI president Mithun Manhas, the board has reiterated its promise to elevate the women’s cricket experience in the country. With more girls picking up the sport at the bottom of the ecosystem, and with leagues like the Women’s Premier League (WPL) growing, this is a major step in the right direction.

ALSO READ:

The Structure: Salary Boost For Women’s Cricket

Before delving into the updated pay structure, it would be important to glance across how the current structure functioned. In the current scenario, the pay scales for women’s cricket were segregated by seniority and match status.

In senior women’s tournaments, players starting in the playing XI would receive INR 20,000 while those on the bench would receive INR 10,000. As for the junior tournaments, the playing XI would get INR 10,000, and the bench would receive payments of INR 5,000. Additionally, in T20 cricket, these numbers were halved across both categories.

Updated Pay Structure:

For senior tournaments: INR 50,000 per day for the playing XI, and INR 25,000 per day for the players on the bench.



For T20 matches, the playing XI would get a sum of INR 25,000 and the bench would be receiving INR 12,500.



For junior tournaments, the playing XI will receive a sum of INR 25,000 per day and the reserves will be given INR 12,500 each day.



For T20 matches for the juniors, the playing XI will be entitled to INR 12,500 and the players on the bench will get INR 6,250.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.