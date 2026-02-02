Mayank Yadav Injury Return Meets Tough Start, Concedes 37 in Three Overs in India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 Warm-up Match

Talented India speedster Mayank Yadav made a return from a long injury layoff after getting named in the India A squad, slated to play two warm-up matches in the T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, the India A side played their first game against USA today (February 2) with another clash slated against Namibia for February 6.

However, for Mayank Yadav, it was a forgettable return for him in the India A vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up match.

Forgettable return for Mayank Yadav

The right-arm pacer ended up conceding 37 runs from three overs at an expensive economy of 12.33 while ending wicketless.

He bowled two overs in the powerplay and ended up leaking 12 and 14 runs before being brought back in the middle but Mayank failed to make any inroads. Given his expensive bowling, skipper Ayush Badoni also chose to not use him for his full quota of four overs and to also give other players a chance to roll their arm over.

Why was Mayank Yadav out of action?

The 23-year-old had been suffering from a recurring lower-back issue for which he underwent surgery last year after the IPL 2025 season. The injury restricted him to playing only two matches for Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) last season, and he also struggled to bowl at his express pace.

Prior to that, he was forced to the sidelines once more following a breakout IPL 2024 season which led to an India debut as well.

