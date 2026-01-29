Mayank Yadav Set To Return After Extended Injury Layoff for India A in T20 World Cup 2026

Talented Indian speedster Mayank Yadav is set to make a return after spending an extended time on the sidelines due to injury. The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer was recently named in the India A squad, that will play warm-up games in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026. Notably, the India A side are slated to play a fixture against the senior men’s team alongisde two more games against USA in Navi Mumbai and Namibia in Bengaluru on February 2 and 6, respectively.

Mayank Yadav set to return after injury

As for Mayank, it will be a wonderful opportunity to make a resounding comeback after suffering a recurring lower-back stress fracture that restricted him to playing just two games in the previous Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season.

Mayank Yadav had a breakout IPL 2024 season where he consistently clocked speeds north of 150kmph and managed to earn his India debut too. So far, Mayank has played three T20Is for India, claiming four wickets.

