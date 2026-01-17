Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence on T20 World Cup 2026 Snub Amid IND vs NZ Series

Indian fast bowling spearhead Mohammed Siraj has opened up on his snub from the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026, slated to begin next month. Siraj, who was a part of the Indian team that won the previous T20 World Cup 2024, has since fallen down the pecking order in the shortest-format.

Given that India will now get a chance to defend the title at home, Siraj would have hoped to be on the squad but that did not happen. Now amid the ongoing IND vs NZ series, the 31-year-old was quizzed on the same lines and Siraj revealed his thoughts on it.

Speaking ahead of the deciding IND vs NZ 3rd ODI tomorrow (January 18), Siraj said,

“I played the T20 World Cup last time but not this time so obviously, playing a World Cup is a dream for every player. But it’s ok, the team that has been selected looks very good on paper, everyone is in form. I just wish them good luck, the trophy is here only for now and it should stay here.”

(More to follow)

