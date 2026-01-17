Mohammed Siraj Brushes Away Concerns Around Ravindra Jadeja’s Form Ahead of IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

The IND vs NZ ODI series is levelled at 1-1.

Mohammed Siraj has backed veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to be back at his best during the India vs New Zealand series decider in Indore. Notably, the spinner has not managed a single scalp in the two ODIs so far. But Siraj believes the 37-year-old needs only ‘one wicket’ to regain his rhythm.

“I don’t think there is any concern about Jadeja’s form. It is a matter of just one wicket. Once you get that breakthrough, you will see a different bowler altogether,” he stressed in the pre-match press conference.

Notably, Jadeja has struggled to snare breakthroughs in the format since India’s triumphant campaign in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He also endured a similar rough patch in the latest series against South Africa at home, scalping one wicket of their skipper, Temba Bavuma, in the final ODI.

Mohammed Siraj Reveals Bowling Plans for IND vs NZ 3rd ODI

The Kiwis have levelled the 50-over series with a seven-wicket victory in Rajkot and will be looking forward to clinching their maiden series win in the format on Indian soil. But the hosts will also be eager to replicate a similar display from Vadodara to bounce back in style. Ahead of the final fixture, the seamer has opened up on India’s bowling plans.

“It is a small ground and usually a high-scoring venue. As a bowler, if you bowl stump to stump, you always have options like LBW or bowled. Even if you miss, there is still a wicket chance,” added Siraj.

He also applauded the young guns of the pace attack, Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana. While explaining his role in the team, Siraj emphasised how the much-needed game time is preparing the youngsters for the forthcoming ODI World Cup in 2027.

“Arshdeep has bowled very well and took wickets with the new ball. The captain and coach decide the roles, but as a bowler, if someone is taking wickets at the other end, my job is to build pressure and not give runs. Harshit has also done well. It’s good for him that he is getting an opportunity ahead of the World Cup,” noted the seamer.

ALSO READ:

Mohammed Siraj Continuing Consistent Run in One-day Matches

Since his Champions Trophy snub, Siraj has made a decent comeback in the 50-over format. The bowler has had a memorable last year in the red-ball cricket. But coming back to the Men in Blue’s ODI squad after more than a year, he showcased commendable consistency to snare four scalps in five matches, at an impressive economy rate of 4.86.

The 31-year-old also enjoyed a great run for his domestic side, Hyderabad, in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. Siraj bagged seven wickets in his short three-match appearance during the international schedule gap, including a match-winning four-wicket haul against Bengal.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.