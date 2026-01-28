Most Catches in a T20I Innings: Rinku Singh Joins Elite List With Four Catches in IND vs NZ 5th T20I

After impressing with his batting, Rinku Singh entered the list of most catches in a T20I innings by taking four stellar catches in the IND vs NZ 4th T20I. In the process, he equalled Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane for the joint-highest catches by an Indian outfielder in a T20I innings.

Rinku Singh started with a safe catch at deep cover to dismiss Kiwi opener Devon Conway and break a 100-run opening stand. Rinku then contributed for the wicket of other opener Tim Seifert too, who was also looking in explosive touch.

Rinku’s best efforts came to dismiss Glenn Phillips and Zakary Foulkes, one running towards left while he took the other going backwards.

ALSO READ:

Most catches in a T20I Innings

Although Ajinkya Rahane and Rinku Singh have taken the most catches in a T20 innings by an Indian fielder, the top-spot in the overall list belongs to former India captain and wicketkeeper MS Dhoni. Let’s check the list.

Player Catches MS Dhoni (IND) 5 Kiplin Doriga (PNG) 5 Irfan Ali Karim (KEN) 5 Taranjit Singh Bharaj (DEN) 5 Wedage Janaka Malinda (MDV) 5 Mitchell Hay (NZ) 5 Sulaimon Iyiola Runsewe (NGA) 5 Sedik Sahak (SWE) 5 Tanzid Hasan (BAN) 5 MS Dhoni 4 MS Dhoni 4 Jitesh Sharma 4 Ajinkya Rahane 4 Rinku Singh 4

(Note*: Multiple players have taken four catches in a T20I innings. Only Indian players have been mentioned in the list)

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.