MS Dhoni Identifies Key Factor That Could Stop India From T20 World Cup 2026 Triumph

India are the clear favourites heading into the T20 World Cup, and MS Dhoni defines one factor that could challenge the Men in Blue.

Let alone the T20 World Cup 2026, India are always one of the favourites for any major tournament in the cricketing world. Things are no different for the extravaganza beginning from February 7, 2026. That being said, MS Dhoni had identified a key factor which could be a hurdle for the Men in Blue in the one month tournament.

Speaking at a recent event, the former Indian skipper laid emphasis on the fact that the Suryakumar Yadav-led side are certainly one of the most dangerous teams in the tournament. The reason being, the team has all their bases covered – in terms of experience, role clarity and all players have been chipping in with regular performances.

However, one factor that can come in the way of the Blues would be dew. All of India’s matches are scheduled to be played in the evening, and dew is expected to be a factor in most of them. This makes it extremely challenging for the team bowling second, as bowlers struggle to grip the ball, while batters enjoy the benefits.

“What worries me, I hate dew. Dew changes a lot of things. Even when I was playing, something that really scared me was dew, where the toss becomes crucial,” said MS Dhoni at the event.

MS Dhoni On Team India’s Combination

The T20 World Cup 2007 winning skipper was all praises for the Indian side, who have got all the ingredients to clinch the title. He stated that most of the players in the side have been experienced and are performing at their respective roles for a considerable amount of time, which is the sign of a great team in the making.

The only decision that India have to make will be at the top of the batting order. Whether to go with Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan as the opener would be the million-dollar question in front of the team management at the moment.

The wicketkeeper-batter from Kerala has not helped his own case in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. On the other hand, Ishan Kishan has made gold out of the opportunities provided to him with blistering knocks, including a century in the fifth T20I.

“If we are playing 10 matches with some of the best teams, we will come out as winners more often than not, if the conditions remain neutral. The problem is, when some of your players have a day off, and someone from the opposition has a brilliant day. And this can happen in T20 cricket,” said Dhoni.

