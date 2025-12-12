Out of India T20I Side, Mohammed Siraj Puts Up POTM Performance in SMAT 2025 Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Frontline India pacer Mohammed Siraj might not have been a part of the T20I setup recently but he put up a flamboyant display in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT 2025) – India’s domestic T20 tournament. Playing for Hyderabad against Mumbai today (December 12), Siraj produced a match-winning bowling spell of 3/21 in 3.5 overs, going under an economy of six.

He took two wickets in two balls in the 17th over of Mumbai’s innings, removing Punjab Kings (PBKS) talent Suryansh Shedge, followed by veteran all-rounder Shardul Thakur for a golden duck. Siraj then returned in the penultimate over to dismiss Tanush Kotian as Mumbai were bundled out for a low score of 131. Siraj’s heroics also earned him the Player of the Match Award in the Mumbai vs Hyderabad match, after his side secured the contest comfortably with nine wickets and 49 balls remaining.

Double strike, ft. Mohd Siraj 🔥



🎥 WATCH his magnificent bit of bowling for Hyderabad against Mumbai.



Notably, the Indian speedster had a chance to claim a hat-trick in the match but was denied the opportunity due to a partial DRS issue. Unreal scenes occurred during the match where DRS was allowed but no ball-tracking was available.

The BCCI had introduced DRS for the Super League stage of SMAT 2025 but it was just implemented partially. As Siraj trapped the Hyderabad batter for LBW on his hattrick-ball, the fielding side opted for a review when the umpire didn’t raise his finger.

However, with no ball tracking there, the third umpire passed his verdict based on his inference after checking the replays in slo-mo but eventually it coincided with the on-field call and Siraj was denied a wicket.

Will Mohammed Siraj play for India in T20 World Cup 2026?

Siraj has been out of the shortest-format for India for over one year now, with his last appearance coming back in July 2024 after India’s title-winning T20 WC campaign.

Although Siraj featured in the WC last time around and his recent performance serves as a testament to his prowess as a bowler, it is unlikely he will be brought into the fold this late with very little time left for the T20 World Cup 2026, which starts from February 7. Siraj however remains a priority in Tests and ODIs and will have crucial roles to play in the 2027 ODI World Cup and the race to WTC Final 2027.

