Karnataka pacer Prasidh Krishna bagged a three-wicket haul to restrict Mumbai on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter-finals.

The Ranji Trophy Quarter-finals have kicked off at their respective venues, with all eight teams locking horns against their counterparts. While Mumbai and Karnataka are batting it out for a place in the semi-final, Andhra Pradesh vs Bengal, Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir vs Madhya Pradesh are the other three fixtures.

Day 1 of the fixtures seems to have gone the bowlers’ way, as multiple bowlers have skittled batters, giving them a tough time out in the middle. Amongst the prominent names, Prasidh Krishna, Shreyas Gopal and Vidwath Kaverappa have each bagged three wickets against Mumbai.

Let’s have a complete overview about the Ranji Trophy Quarter-finals Day 1:

Prasidh Krishna & Karnataka Pacers Dismiss Mumbai

Well, to send Mumbai packing in their own den would be some effort, and Karnataka have managed to pull that off quite magnificently. Prasidh Krishna, Vidwath Kaverappa and Shreyas Gopal each picked three wickets to dismiss Mumbai for 120 runs in the first innings.

With this, Karnataka have now created to take a first innings lead over the hosts, which will give them the edge even if they do not register an outright victory. Akhil Herwadkar, who scored 60 was the only batter who went past the 20-run mark for Mumbai.

Kuldeep Sen’s Five-wicket Haul Keep J&K in Check

Being the fourth bowler to be introduced into the attack, Kuldeep Sen skittled the Jammu & Kashmir batters to bag his second five-wicket haul in First-class cricket. Kumar Kartikeya and Aryan Pandey chipped in with three and two wickets respectively, but it was Kuldeep Sen’s artistry that inflicted the maximum damage.

Due to his five-wicket haul, Madhya Pradesh were able to limit their opponents to a total of 194 in the first innings. Opener Shubham Khajuria played a gritty knock of 60, but beyond that, none of the batters were able to make a mark for the J&K side.

Ricky Bhui Stands Tall For Andhra Pradesh

In the midst of all the bowlers who have shone through the ranks on the opening day of the Quarter-finals of the Ranji Trophy, Ricky Bhui would be one of the batters, The Andhra Pradesh captain rose to the occasion, putting up a gritty 80+ total against Bengal.

After walking in at the fall of the second wicket with 89 runs on the board, Bhui quickly got into the act, and put up a good partnership with Shaik Rasheed before the latter fell. However, it was the skipper’s knock which got the team past the 250-run mark on Day 1.

