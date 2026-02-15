RCB Coach Explains Why Suryakumar Yadav Could Struggle Against Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026

Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed on a low score against Namibia.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach and mentor Dinesh Karthik has made a massive claim on India captain Suryakumar Yadav ahead of the Pakistan fixture at the T20 World Cup 2026. On Cricbuzz, he exclaimed that Suryakumar can struggle on slightly slow decks, as the batter mostly relies on the pace of the bowler.

“Surya is always a very good player on good pitches. On slightly slow pitches, he has his challenges. His batting revolves around using pace, which he won’t get as much. He’s a good player of spin. But how he executes the shots other than the sweep will determine how effective he is.”

It’s not the first time Suryakumar’s credentials on slow decks have been questioned; even at the peak of his powers, it was viewed as a chink in his armour. Interestingly, he was dismissed by Bernard Scholtz, a left-arm spinner, after playing a sluggish 12-run knock in 13 deliveries against Namibia.

Overall, he is a quality player of spin and will unlikely have too many issues on most decks India and Mumbai Indians play in T20Is and IPL. However, once the pitches become slightly tacky or not-so-flat, the Indian captain can struggle because he can’t generate enough power at times, as visible in the World Cup 2023 final.

Suryakumar Yadav to face a big challenge against Pakistan in Colombo

Suryakumar Yadav has found his form again and looked at his threatening best since the New Zealand rubber. He has already played a match-winning knock against USA in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2026 and will be pivotal for India moving forward in the tournament.

However, he will face his most strenuous test of the competition yet against Pakistan in Colombo, where the surface won’t suit any Indian batter. Suryakumar will find it hard to play his unconventional shots in the middle overs, especially since Pakistan have as many as five quality spinners to operate with.

India have mostly played on flat decks before, and even during the tournament, the pitches, while not too flat, haven’t been as treacherous as those in Sri Lanka. That’s where the lack of enough training and inability to adapt can backfire for Suryakumar Yadav and other Indian batters.

The bigger concern for India is that their captain also holds the key in the batting department, given Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma’s recent issues against spinners. That will also give Suryakumar the perfect opportunity to prove his credentials on tricky surfaces and silence those doubts once and for all.

