Rinku Singh Admits Being Under Pressure Due to Lack of Chances After Smashing 44* off 20 in IND vs NZ 1st T20I

Rinku Singh admitted he felt under pressure due to not getting regular chances in the team but played a crucial role as a finisher for India in the first T20I against New Zealand.

Rinku Singh Breaks Silence on Being In and Out of the Team

Rinku came in to bat in the 14th over and played a brilliant knock, scoring 44 not out, including four boundaries and three sixes. During the innings break on Jio Hotstar, he said that he focused on rotating the strike.

“There was pressure on me as I was in and out of the team. The plan was to take singles, doubles and in between hit the boundary. Also to stay till the end and finish it off. That’s what I did,” Rinku Singh said.

Back in the Squad, Rinku Singh Proves His Worth

Before this series, Rinku Singh had played only five matches in 2025 and was dropped from the squad during the South Africa series. However, he has been recalled and is also part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2026. Earlier, India used Shubman Gill as an opener, which meant wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson had to bat lower down the order. With Gill now dropped from the squad and Samson back at the top, a spot opened up in the middle order, and Rinku Singh was the perfect choice. He has been impressive whenever he has played for India.

In T20Is, Rinku has scored 594 runs in 26 innings at an average of 45.69 and a strike rate of 165. He has also remained not out in 13 of those innings. Although he is a middle-order batter, India used him as a finisher in the first T20I, and he delivered brilliantly.

