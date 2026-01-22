Rinku Singh Equals MS Dhoni’s Rare Record During 1st T20I vs New Zealand

Rinku Singh during the first T20I of the series against New Zealand at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur achieved a rare record, equalling MS Dhoni.

Rinku Singh equals MS Dhoni’s Record

Rinku is now joint second on the list of Indian batters with the most sixes in the final over in T20Is. He came in to bat at No. 7 in the first innings when India were 166/5 in 13.4 overs. As wickets kept falling at the other end, Rinku held his ground and finished with 44 off just 20 balls, hitting four fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 220.00.

In the final over, he smashed two fours and two sixes off Daryl Mitchell, helping India post 238/7 in 20 overs, their highest total against New Zealand in T20Is. With those two sixes, Rinku moved ahead of most Indian batters and is now joint second alongside MS Dhoni for hitting the most sixes in the final over in T20Is.

Later, India restricted New Zealand to 190/7 and sealed a comfortable 48 run victory.

For Rinku Singh, this was a very important innings as he is part of India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad. With this knock, he showed that he can play a big role as the team’s finisher.

Which India Player Has Most Sixes in the Final Over in T20Is?

Hardik Pandya has hit the most sixes in the final over in T20Is among Indian players, with a total of 15 sixes.

Player Name No. of Balls No. of Sixes Hardik Pandya 99 15 Rinku Singh 38 12 MS Dhoni 132 12 Suryakumar Yadav 28 11 Dinesh Karthik 49 9 Virat Kohli 58 8 Axar Patel 71 7 Rohit Sharma 31 6 Ravindra Jadeja 50 5

