Rishabh Pant Likely To Be Dropped From India Squad for New Zealand ODIs: Reports

India will be hosting New Zealand for a series of three ODIs and five T20Is, with the ODI series starting on January 11. With the ODI squad set to be announced in the first week of January, Rishabh Pant could miss out on selection.

Pant is likely to be dropped from India’s squad as the selectors look for a new backup wicketkeeper batter. India squad for the upcoming ODI series could look different from the team that won the South Africa series 2-1.

Shubman Gill is set to return as captain after missing the South Africa ODIs due to injury, while Shreyas Iyer may miss another series as he continues his recovery. However, the main focus is on Pant, who has been on the sidelines in the 50-over format. Despite being named vice-captain for the South Africa series, he did not play a single match.

Rishabh Pant faces uncertain future in ODI setup

According to TOI, it is likely that Pant could miss out on selection for the New Zealand series.

Pant last played an ODI for India on August 7, 2024, against Sri Lanka in Colombo. His ODI record stands at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 106.21 in 31 matches.

In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Rishabh Pant scored five runs in the first match and followed it up with 70 runs in the second match.

With KL Rahul being the wicketkeeper in the squad, India will be looking for a backup option for him.

If Rishabh Pant is dropped from the ODI squad, it would mean that he will be a one-format player for India, as he is also not part of the T20I team. Pant is currently the vice-captain of the Indian Test side.

Ishan Kishan emerges as strong backup option

Ishan Kishan has reportedly emerged as the preferred choice in white-ball cricket. He has been in strong form in domestic cricket, playing a key role in Jharkhand’s title-winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign and finishing as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with two centuries.

Kishan continued his form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he scored a 100 off just 33 balls, the second fastest century by an Indian in List A cricket. He was also part of India’s World Cup 2023 squad when Rishabh Pant was ruled out due to injury.

