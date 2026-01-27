Sanju Samson Gets Backing From India Coach Amidst Tough Competition for Opener’s Spot in India Playing XI for T20 World Cup 2026

India T20I opener Sanju Samson has found backing from Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel amidst his lean patch in the ongoing IND vs NZ T20I series. Notably, the five-match series is the final dress rehearsal for the Men in Blue before they begin their title defence at the T20 World Cup 2026 from next month.

Samson has struggled to get going in the first three games against the Kiwis, managing scores of 10, 6 and 0. Furthermore, the return of Ishan Kishan in the shortest format, courtesy of a stellar domestic season and a fiery 76 in the second game against the Blackcaps have also made him a strong contender for a spot in the India Playing XI for the upcoming ICC event.

However, Morne Morkel has shown faith in Samson, claiming that he is just a knock away from turning his fortunes around.

Morne Morkel backs Sanju Samson ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of the IND vs NZ 4th T20I, Morkel said,

“Sanju is one knock away from getting that confidence, getting that form back. For us, building up to the World Cup it’s important for the guys to find that peak performance at the right time. He’s training well, he’s hitting the ball very well.”

