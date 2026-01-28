Sarfaraz Khan Breaks Silence On Repeated Snubs From India Team Despite Strong Domestic Show

Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan has been in & out of the Indian side for a long time.

It was not long ago when the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management acquired the services of India batter Sarfaraz Khan in the IPL 2026 auction. The batter from Mumbai graced the opportunity with gratitude, expressing that playing alongside MS Dhoni was always one of his dreams.

That being said, luck has not been on the side of Sarfaraz Khan when it has come to the highest level. The 28-year-old has been in & out of the Indian Test side for quite some time, which can turn out to be a frustrating experience for any cricketer.

However, when asked about his constant exclusion from the Indian Test side despite strong performances in the domestic circuit, the middle-order batter had a very calm and resounding response up his sleeve. Sarfaraz Khan responded by stating that he tries to stay in the present.

“I try to stay in the present. I can’t do anything about the past. I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow. All I know is that I’m going to go home, bat at home, spend time with my father, sleep at the hotel and play the match tomorrow. I don’t think about the future. I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing for years,” said Sarfaraz in an interview.

Sarfaraz Khan – One of the Best in Domestic Cricket

If one has a look at the domestic numbers of Sarfaraz Khan, it would be extremely hard to believe that he is not in the scheme of things for the international game. In 61 First-class matches, the Mumbai batter has scaled 5,090 runs at an average of 65.25 with 17 hundreds and 16 fifties to his name.

In the ongoing Ranji Trophy, Sarfaraz Khan scored his fifth First-class double-hundred in the penultimate clash against Hyderabad. His knock helped the team secure an outright win, and booked a quarter-final berth in the tournament. Sarfaraz also mentioned that he is now keen on shifting his focus to white-ball cricket, after being picked by CSK in the auction.

In six international Tests, the newly recruited CSK star possesses a fantastic record, with 371 runs against a 150 and three fifties to his name. To add to that, his average stands at a very reliable 37.10. Many experts have vouched Sarfaraz Khan to have a place in the Indian Test XI.

That being said, Shubman Gill & his men do not play a Test series for a long time from now – with the focus completely turning towards white-ball cricket.

