Sarfaraz Khan Credits Former India Captain After Brilliant Double Century in Hyderabad vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2025-26

Sarfaraz Khan credited former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin after scoring a brilliant double century in the Hyderabad vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2025-26 match.

Sarfaraz Khan shines with 227 in Hyderabad vs Mumbai Ranji Trophy 2025-26

During the first innings, Sarfaraz Khan came in to bat when the team was at 82/3. He then helped settle the innings and shared a 249 run partnership with Siddhesh Lad. After Mumbai lost two quick wickets, Sarfaraz once again led the innings and put on a 154 run partnership with Suved Parkar.

He went on to score a remarkable double century and finished his innings on 227 runs from 219 balls, which included 19 fours and nine sixes.

Sarfaraz Khan shares how Mohammad Azharuddin helped him prepare for the match

After the end of the day’s play, Sarfaraz spoke about the role former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin played in his preparation. He also said that he learned a lot by watching videos of Azharuddin’s batting.

“I have not played much reverse swing in my career – to the point of almost nothing at all. It was good that I went to Azhar Sir the day before. He told me that the ball reverses early here. He explained to me how to play it and where to stand for the inswing – on the leg stump,” Sarfaraz said.

“When I was young, my father used to show me videos of his batting,” he added.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Azharuddin said that Sarfaraz deserved all the credit for the innings.

“Sarfaraz should get all the credit – why me? It’s my duty, and I explained to him how it should be done. I congratulate him on the superlative knock,” Azharuddin said.

In the Ranji Trophy this season, Sarfaraz Khan has been in good form. Along with his double century, he has also scored a half century. He has been performing consistently well in domestic cricket. Earlier in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sarfaraz scored 303 runs in five innings at an average of 75.75, which included one century and two half centuries.

In the Hyderabad vs Mumbai match, Mumbai were bowled out for 560 in their first innings. Sarfaraz’s double century played a major role in the total, while Siddhesh Lad scored 104 runs and Suved Parkar added 75. In reply, Hyderabad ended Day 2 at 138/2 and were still trailing by 422 runs.

