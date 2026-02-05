Sarfaraz Khan Injury Update: Mumbai Batter Hospitalised Ahead of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Quarter Final Against Karnataka

Mumbai will be keeping a close watch on Sarfaraz Khan injury update and whether the batter will be fit for their next match, as he has been hospitalised.

They are taking on Karnataka in the quarter finals of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 season on February 6, at Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy BKC, Mumbai.

Sarfaraz khan Injury Update

According to TOI reporter Gaurav Gupta, the latest Sarfaraz khan injury update is not a good one as the batter has been hospitalised due to viral fever. He is doubtful for Mumbai’s quarter final match against Karnataka.

This could be a massive blow as he his currently their second leading run scorer in the tournament with 429 runs in nine innings at an average of 53.62.

Meanwhile, Shardul Thakur has returned to lead Mumbai in the quarter final against Karnataka, and Yashasvi Jaiswal will also be available for this match. Both players had not featured for Mumbai since the Ranji Trophy resumed last month.

Sarfaraz Khan Impresses With Consistent Performances in Domestic Cricket

Sarfaraz Khan has been in good form. He has scored one double century and one half century in the Ranji Trophy and has been performing consistently well in domestic cricket.

His double century came in the Round 6 match against Hyderabad, where he scored 227 runs off 219 balls. His innings included 19 fours and nine sixes, and he batted at a strike rate of 103.65 in the first innings. Mumbai won the match by nine wickets.

Earlier, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), he scored 329 runs in seven innings at an average of 65.80 and a strike rate of 203.08, including one century and three half centuries.

Before that, in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Sarfaraz scored 303 runs in five innings at an average of 75.75. His tally included one century and two half centuries.

Mumbai and Karnataka Set for Ranji Trophy Quarter Final Clash

Mumbai finished at the top of Elite Group D in the Ranji Trophy 2025 26 season. They ended the group stage with 33 points and a net run rate of +0.243 after winning four of their seven matches.

Karnataka, on the other hand, finished second in Elite Group B with 27 points and a net run rate of +0.503. They won three matches and lost one out of the seven games they played.

The other quarter final matches will be Bengal vs Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir, and Jharkhand vs Uttarakhand.

