Shivam Dube Gifts Massive Lifeline, Drops Finn Allen on 0 in IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final [WATCH]

India’s fielding has been a concern and it once again came to the fore in the crucial IND vs NZ T20 World Cup 2026 Final today (March 8). After setting up a towering target of 256 runs for the Kiwis, India had a chance to get an early breakthrough when New Zealand came out for the chase.

In the very first over of the NZ innings, Finn Allen skied one into the air but Shivam Dube made a mess of that opportunity as India dropped their 15th catch in the tournament – the most by any team.

On the penultimate ball of the first over, Arshdeep Singh bowled a swinging outside off delivery but Allen played it early and sent it high into the night sky over mid-off. Dube ran back and got into position for the catch failed to keep it in his hands in the end.

Shivam Dube breathes sigh of relief after Finn Allen dismissal

The replays later showed that the ball had grazed the fingertips and Dube had to leave the field to get medical attention, with Rinku Singh replacing him.

Thankfully for the Indian all-rounder, he could breathe a sigh of relief as Axar Patel made amends for the initial setback by removing the Kiwi opener in the third over. Allen could not make the most of the reprieve, walking back to the dugout for 9 off 7 balls.

Ishan Kishan takes a stunning catch

India compounded the blow on the Kiwis by taking another wicket in the very next over, courtesy of Jasprit Bumrah’s bowling and a wonderful catch by Ishan Kishan.

In his first ball of the match, Jasprit Bumrah removed Rachin Ravindra cheaply for 1. Rachin flicked one towards the fine leg as Ishan Kishan sprinted and dived full length to take the catch. Interestingly, the ball almost popped out his palms the moment he made contact with the ground but Ishan managed to hold onto it.

