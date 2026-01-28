Shivam Dube Smashes Ish Sodhi For 29 Runs in An Over in IND vs NZ 4th T20I [WATCH]

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube picked the bones out of Ish Sodhi's bowling in the fourth T20I.

Shivam Dube walked out to bat with India in trouble, and batted like nothing else mattered. The Chennai Super Kings batter scored a wonderful 65 off just 23 deliveries to keep India in the game, until his unfortunate dismissal, which forced him to walk back.

But in the previous over before he walked back, Dube smashed Ish Sodhi for 29 runs in a single over. The six-ball affair comprised three sixes and two fours, with the left-hander going berserk all over the park. Dube smashed a six on the last two deliveries of the over to shift the momentum in India’s favour.

India were behind a hefty target of 216 in the fourth T20I of the series, and Dube could have got them closer to the finishing line. However, it proved too steep a climb for the hosts, as they fell short to hand New Zealand their first win of the series.

Shivam Dube Takes Ish Sodhi To the Cleaners

29 RUNS FROM THE OVER! 🤩



Shivam Dube has been a force to reckon with in the middle-overs, especially against spin-bowling. That being said, he seems to be have improved a lot in terms of his power-hitting abilities against pace bowling, which will be a huge advantage for the Indian side.

