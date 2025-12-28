Shreyas Iyer Return Date: Comeback Confirmed for India Star for NZ ODIs and Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

He suffered a severe injury during the Australia vs India 3rd ODI.

The star India batter has been out of action for two months, and the fans are eagerly waiting to know about Shreyas Iyer return date following his severe injury.

Shreyas Iyer Return Date Revealed: Set to Play in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26, IND vs NZ ODIs

Reportedly, the ODI vice-captain has recovered well since suffering a rib injury during India’s white-ball tour of Australia in October 2025. The setback had ruled him out from the home contests against South Africa as well as India’s domestic T20 tournament, the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

However, the Mumbai batter is currently at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru and would join Mumbai’s squad in Jaipur on January 2. Shreyas is expected to play the VHT 2025-26 matches on January 3 and January 6, against Maharashtra and Himachal Pradesh, respectively.

“We are hearing positive developments around Shreyas. He is very likely to play two games for Mumbai on January 3 and January 6. The final schedule will depend on clearance from CoE but signs are positive for playing those games in Jaipur. He is batting well in the nets and no discomfort,” stated an MCA official to Times of India.

Following the domestic fixtures, the 31-year-old will feature in India’s upcoming 50-over series, facing New Zealand. The three-match rubber will kickstart on January 11.

Shreyas Iyer Set to Return, Will Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya Be Rested from India ODI Squad?

Though the right-hander is expected to play in the forthcoming New Zealand series, the selectors are likely waiting for the CoE clearances before announcing India’s ODI squad. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli continuing their stunning fiery form, his comeback will strengthen the hosts’ lineup more to face the Kiwis.

Before getting sidelined, Shreyas was enjoying a rich vein of form, scoring 180 runs in three appearances against South Africa A. His heroics included a hundred and a fifty-plus score, followed by 72 runs in the initial two matches down under.

However, two other stars of the Men in Blue, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, are likely to be rested for the forthcoming three ODIs. The decision would be taken while focusing on their workload management, considering the subsequent five T20Is ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup on home soil.

