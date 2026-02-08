CSK Franchise Star’s Drop Catch Saves His Ex-Teammate Suryakumar Yadav And India In IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 [WATCH]

The CSK all-rounder dropped the Indian skipper's catch off his own bowling, which played a role in costing USA the game.

Out of the three matches played on the opening day of the T20 World Cup 2026, catches being dropped played a crucial role in determining the outcome of the game in two. The latter of those instances came in the IND vs USA clash, when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise star Shubman Ranjane dropped Suryakumar Yadav off his own bowling.

The incident occurred on the last delivery of the 10th over, which had already gone for 10 runs off the first five deliveries. Ranjane bowled a slower ball towards Suryakumar Yadav, which the Indian skipper played too early, hitting it slightly in the air back towards the bowler. However, Ranjane bottled the opportunity, letting the Indian skipper get away when he was batting on 15 off 16 balls.

What happened next, was extremely crucial to the outcome of the game – but tilted in India’s favour. An astonishing fact would be that both Shubman Ranjane and Suryakumar Yadav were a part of the same Ranji Trophy side back in 2016, when Ranjane made his debut for Mumbai.

It was later that the CSK superstar decided to shift base to the United States of America in order to look for better playing prospects. He revealed that the middle-order in the Mumbai setup was pretty packed with a lot of talent, which in turn forced him to try his luck out of another avenue.

ALSO READ:

How Suryakumar Yadav Made USA Pay

For a batter of Suryakumar Yadav’s calibre, one cannot just let go of an opportunity and expect the Indian skipper to keep presenting them. Despite the pitch having something in it for the bowlers, the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter dug in, and made sure that India got to a respectable total via his unbeaten 84.

That being said, the 35-year-old was not the only one to receive a lifeline from the visitors. Ishan Kishan was also dropped at point, and it was also by the same fielder – Shubman Ranjane. The only difference being the fact that Kishan did not come back to bite them, and was dismissed early.

USA started off very well in the first innings, and had India reeling at 46/4 at a point of time. However, the Indian skipper found form quite at the right time ahead of the tournament, and started off on a brilliant note. Suryakumar now has four 50+ scores in his last five T20Is – something which he will be pleased about with the entire tournament ahead.

The Men in Blue will now travel to Delhi to face Namibia on February 11, whereas the USA will be on the flight to Colombo to play against Pakistan, who survived a major scare against the Netherlands.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.