Shubman Gill Lays Down New Mandate For Test Team Before Every Series

In the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2025-26 fixtures, multiple key figures from India’s Test team will be seen in action. This comes after a mandate by captain Shubman Gill.

India are returning from a 1-2 ODI loss against New Zealand. The five-match T20I series is set to begin in Nagpur soon. However, there’s a major update from the national team.

Shubman Gill Lays Down Plans for India Test Team

Since Shubman Gill donned the captaincy hat in whites, the England tour was drawn 2-2, India whitewashed West Indies at home 2-0, but they suffered a clean sweep at the hands of South Africa at home.

According to a video on the TOI Sports YouTube Channel, the young skipper wants every regular player of the Test team to play the next Ranji Trophy 2025-26 fixture.

Gill believes that every player should get sufficient practise before the international fixtures. However, the cricket calendar is jam-packed currently. After five IND vs NZ T20Is, India will co-host the T20 World Cup 2026, starting from February 7.

Soon after, the Indian Premier League will begin. Any Test matches involving India may not be played until at least June.

However, it’s a big move from the captain to work on the shortcomings of the team.

