Shubman Gill Reacts to T20 World Cup 2026 Exclusion From India Squad.

Shubman Gill finally breaks silence on T20 World Cup 2026 omission.

India batter Shubman Gill has finally responded to his omission from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. He was a surprise exclusion from the India team, as the selectors recalled Ishan Kishan for the mega event.

While addressing the media ahead of the New Zealand ODIs, Gill was asked about his views on the T20I omission, despite initially receiving ample backing from management. He responded politely, exclaiming he respects the selectors’ decision and wishes India the best for the ICC event.

“I respect the selectors’ decision. All the best to the team for the T20 World Cup. I am where I have to be, and whatever is written in my destiny, no one can take that from me. A player always believes he will try his best for the country, and the selectors have taken their decision.”

How Shubman Gill couldn’t justify his selection before T20 World Cup 2026

Despite having a settled opening pair in Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson, India decided to bring Shubman Gill to the T20I setup in the Asia Cup 2025 and even elevated him to the vice-captaincy role. However, Gill couldn’t deliver on the backing and kept underperforming at home and away, forcing the selectors to make a tough call for the T20 World Cup 2026.

Since his T20I return in the Asia Cup, he could only score 291 runs at an average of 24.25 and a strike rate of 137.26 in 15 innings, with a best of 47. In eight of those outings, his scores were 15 or below, including five single-digit figures.

With Suryakumar Yadav already struggling for form, India couldn’t afford another misfiring top-order batter in Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup 2026. Hence, they decided to leave him out at the last moment and reinstated Samson at the top.

