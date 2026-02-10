‘Can’t imagine how that’s possible…’ – Sidelined Sri Lanka Star Makes Massive Revelation About Bats Used By India Players

The Sri Lanka batter spoke about the quality of the bats used by the Indians.

‘The bats do not matter. Ultimately, it is the skill of the batter that has to come to the fore’ – We can feed ourselves with lines like these as much as we want to, but there will always be a fine weight placed on the quality of bats that are being used at the international level. Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa expressed his opinion on the same.

The 34-year-old Sri Lankan batter spoke about the quality of equipment, and went on to state further that the bats used by the Indian players seem to be far more superior as compared to the ones they get back in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka batter claimed that the Indians use bats that somehow generate more power as compared to the ones used by the Lankan Lions. Rajapaksa stated that the bats which the Men in Blue use cannot be bought by others.

“Indian players have bats that are far superior to the best bats we get. It feels as though a layer of rubber has been applied. I can’t imagine how that’s possible. These bats can’t even be bought by others — all players know this,” said Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka have played a solitary game against Ireland, and are gearing up to play against Oman, Australia and Zimbabwe, in that order. With a win in the opening game of their campaign, the Lankan Lions sit second on the points table in Group B.

The Dasun Shanaka-led side a pretty complete encounter against the Irishmen, with majority of their players rising to the occasion to perform. Kamindu Mendis scored a blistering 19-ball 44 to steer Sri Lanka clear from a par-total in Colombo.

The bowlers then came to the party, with each bowler landing with a wicket under their belt except the skipper himself. The highlight of the bowlers were the spin-bowling duo – Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga, who each picked three wickets to dent the Irishmen.

Sri Lanka are the favourites to qualify for the next stage of the tournament with ease. The only big challenge they will encounter in the group stage is the game against the mighty Australians. Other than that, the Dasun Shanaka-led side seems to go all the way in the group stage of the T20 World Cup 2026.

