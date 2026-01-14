Sunil Gavaskar Labels KL Rahul ‘Underachiever’ Following His Stunning Century in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

He scored an unbeaten 112 to propel India to 284/7.

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has once again rescued the team from a tricky situation to notch up a sublime, unbeaten ton during the second IND vs NZ ODI in Rajkot. The batter’s 112*-run innings off 92 balls marked his eighth century in the format.

Is KL Rahul An Underachiever? Sunil Gavaskar Opines

The former Indian opener believes that with the calibre and skillset the 33-year-old possesses, he could have entered the record books for multiple more milestones and might have broken some more records long ago. Notably, the assessment did not lower the value of his counter-attacking century against the Black Caps. Instead, it pointed towards the high expectations across fans and the stalwarts of the game from the gloveman, who is ready to play any of the roles for the team.

“I’ve always thought that maybe, and I could be wrong, with all the talent that he’s had, he’s probably been a little bit of an underachiever. But now, I think he’s coming to that space when he has that much more confidence in himself,” stated Gavaskar during the innings break.

Moreover, the rescue act came at No.5, the slot where Rahul has put up his most runs in the 50-over format. In 33 innings, he has scored 1,477 runs in the position, averaging 64.21. Coming in during the 22nd over, the batter’s 73-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja stabilised the Men in Blue’s innings after losing in-form Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in quick succession.

“Therefore he’s now showing them, showing the range of shots, showing the temperament. It is a delight to watch him, and he’s got the elegance as well,” he added.

