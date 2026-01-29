Sunil Gavaskar Lauds Shivam Dube’s Evolution as a Complete T20 Package.

Shivam Dube played a blistering knock against New Zealand.

Shivam Dube got a few balls in the fourth T20I against New Zealand and showcased his ability to play big knocks without compromising the strike rate. He scored 65 runs in 23 balls, including three boundaries and seven maximums, at a strike rate of 282.61, which also saw him hit the third-fastest half-century by an Indian batter.

Former India batter Sunil Gavaskar heaped praise on the southpaw batter, highlighting his intent right from the first ball. On Star Sports, he explained how Dube’s dual value as a batter, apart from his bowling contributions, makes him a solid prospect.

“The fact that he can also bowl a couple of overs makes him such a valuable player. And having come in earlier, he won’t see himself only as a finisher anymore. He’ll believe he can build an innings and finish too, especially in pressure situations.”

How Shivam Dube embraced the finisher’s role for India

India have not used Shivam Dube merely as a spin-hitter, something that earned him fame and a return to the national side. Instead, they have slotted him in the lower order, asking him to act as a finisher, and he has aced the role.

Since 2025, Dube has played nine out of 15 innings at No.6 or below, scoring 191 runs at an average of 23.87 and a strike rate of 178.50. His strike rate against pacers has been 167.59 and a balls-per-boundary ratio of 3.85 in this period, suggesting how well he has adapted to the role.

Hardik Pandya has had issues against pace lately, but Shivam Dube’s timely rise as a lower-order hitter has helped India massively in T20Is. With Rinku Singh also in the mix, India’s finishing duties are set, especially for Indian decks, where bounce mostly remains consistent.

