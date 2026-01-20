‘I Will Stick To My Method’ – Suryakumar Yadav Confident Of Reversing Poor Form During IND vs NZ T20Is

Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav has not been in the greatest forms in the shortest format.

The Men in Blue brace themselves for the T20 World Cup 2026, with a five-match T20I series against New Zealand being the perfect preparation ahead of the coveted tournament. However, one of their biggest concerns would be the form of skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

The Indian T20I skipper has not been amongst the runs for quite some time now. To put some context to that statement, Suryakumar Yadav could not breach the 50-run mark even once in 2025, with his last T20I fifty coming in October 2024 against Bangladesh at home.

In the last series against South Africa at home, the Mumbai Indians (MI) batter managed 34 runs across four innings. It was pretty evident that changes in technique were imminent after that, but the Indian skipper is not a big believer in change.

Suryakumar Yadav spoke to the media ahead of the commencement of the T20I series against New Zealand in Nagpur, addressing various topics. One of these topics was his form and lack of runs lately, for which he had an answer ready up his sleeve.

“I don’t think I need to change the way that has given me success over the last three-four years. As you said, I have been batting really well at the nets. In terms of scoring runs, I will stick to my methods. If that gives me runs, great. Else, I’ll go back to the drawing board,” said the Indian skipper.

