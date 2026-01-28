Suryakumar Yadav explains team combination for using one batter less after loss in IND vs NZ 4th T20I

Having wrapped up the five-match IND vs NZ T20I series after winning three straight games, the Men in Blue had a chance to extend their run and secure a whitewash. However, they missed out on the opportunity after a 50-run loss in the fourth match and a tweaked team combination also affected the outcome.

A niggle to Ishan Kishan meant he was ruled out, and India slotted in an extra bowler in Arshdeep Singh. Despite having Shreyas Iyer in the ranks, the decision to go with six batters instead of seven proved costly as India failed to chase down the target of 216.

Justifying the decision, India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav explained that India wanted to challenge themselves in a bid to prepare for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026 and hence decided to go with a batter less.

Speaking at the post-match presentation ceremony, Surya said,

“I feel we purposely played six batters today. We wanted to have five perfect bowlers and wanted to challenge ourselves. Like for example, if we’re chasing 200 or 180, and we wanted to see if we were two down or three down, how does it look. But then it’s fine at the end of the day. And we wanted to play all the players who are part of the World Cup squad.”

Suryakumar Yadav hits form at crucial moment

The dynamic batter has done an impeccable job leading the Indian side ever since taking over the captaincy reins following the T20 World Cup 2024, where they have not lost a series till now. However, his batting numbers went down and he struggled to get going last year.

With SKY’s form being a concern going into the T20 World Cup 2026 next, he has put all doubts to bed now by registering scores of 32, 82*, 57, 8 in the four innings against the Kiwis so far.

