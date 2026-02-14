Suryakumar Yadav Gives Massive Update on Abhishek Sharma Availability for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 Match

Ahead of the upcoming high-octane IND vs PAK clash in the T20 World Cup 2026, India skipper Suryakumar Yadav shared a key update on the availability of star opener Abhishek Sharma. Notably, Abhishek had been unwell and had suffered a stomach infection, which forced him to miss the previous encounter against Namibia and he had to be admitted to the hospital briefly.

Nevertheless, now with the Pakistan game lined up, speculation remained if the left-hander would return for the marquee fixture. Furthermore, Pakistan skipper Salaman Ali Agha had said to the press that he would want Abhishek to feature in the clash.

On the same lines, Suryakumar Yadav responded to the opposition skipper while clearing any air of ambiguity. SKY confirmed that Abhishek Sharma will feature in the IND vs PAK game slated for tomorrow (February 15).

Speaking on the eve of the match, Suryakumar said, ‘If Pak wants us to play Abhishek, then done. He will play tomorrow.”

