Suryakumar Yadav Reacts To MS Dhoni’s Comments On What Could Stop India At T20 World Cup 2026

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav laid emphasis on the dew factor in the T20 World Cup 2027, on which MS Dhoni laid emphasis on.

As we stand on the foothills of the T20 World Cup 2026, the excitement known no bounds. Suryakumar Yadav-led India are one of the favourites to lift the trophy for the second consecutive time. Former India skipper MS Dhoni laid emphasis on the dew factor, which could impact the result of games.

The 2007 T20 World Cup winning skipper mentioned that the Indian side is very well poised to win the world cup at home, and have the perfect balance to lift the title. However, he stressed that dew could play a very important part, which would make the toss all-important.

Over the same matter, Suryakumar Yadav expressed his opinions regarding MS Dhoni’s statements in the captains’ press conference ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Suryakumar Yadav stated that the dew is not in the team’s control, and the team would take a call on that given day.

“Dew is something that is not in our control. Sometimes, you can win the toss and field first; there may not be as much dew on the field. We are doing well batting first and chasing totals as well. There haven’t been a lot of issues either way. The situation we find ourselves in – whether it is a league game, a semi-final or a final – we will take a call on that day,” said the Indian skipper.

Suryakumar Yadav On India’s Preparation

The Indian skipper mentioned that the team would completely be aware of the dew factor, and will have confidence in their preparation. Furthermore, he also stressed on the fact that the Blues will have to play their best cricket on the given day in order to win the game.

The Indian skipper expressed the need to remove the discussions regarding dew from the equation and play good cricket. Furthermore, he also added there have been occasions when the team has batted first and put humongous totals on the board. Hence, the attitude of the team will be the same going into the tournament.

One of the most important decisions the Indian team management will have to make would be their combination at the top of the order. Whether to open the batting with Sanju Samson or Ishan Kishan alongside Abhishek Sharma would be a decision to make ahead of the tournament begins.

“The way we have been playing, it looks like that (the pressure is on us). But on a given day, you have to bring your A game. You have to play good cricket,” said Suryakumar Yadav.

