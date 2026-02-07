Suryakumar Yadav Spotted Wearing Cap of THIS India Star for Luck During IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026

India skipper Suryakumar Yadav led the side from the front by playing a captain’s innings in the IND vs USA T20 World Cup 2026 opener today (February 7). India were in early trouble after being put to bat first, having lost four wickets in the powerplay.

While the hosts kept losing wickets from the other end and were left reeling at 77/6 at one stage, Suryakumar Yadav played a match-saving unbeaten knock of 49-ball 84* to propel India to a competitive total of 161/9 in 20 overs and make amends for the horror start.

Later, former India legend turned commentator Sunil Gavaskar revealed on air that the Indian captain was carrying a lucky charm with him. When India came out to field for USA’s chase, Surya was spotted wearing cap No.69 whereas the star batter’s actual number is 87. Gavaskar then revealed that Suryakumar was wearing spinner Kuldeep Yadav’s cap, which he had also worn during the IND vs NZ 5th T20I and had scored a blazing 30-ball 63.

Suryakumar Yadav resurgence continues

SKY’s form last year has been extremely subpar and he had looked like a pale shadow of his former self. In the Proteas T20I series last December and the Asia Cup 2025 prior to that, Suryakuymar Yadav averaged under 10 and 20, respectively. Earlier in the year during the England T20I series, SKY managed just 28 runs, including two ducks, at a disappointing average of 5.60. Thus. in the buildup to the ICC event, one of India’s biggest concerns were how will the talismanic India batter turnaround his fortunes.

Nevertheless, Mr.360 managed to work his problems out and entered 2026 with a rejuvenated form. He finished as the top scorer in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand – India’s final dress rehearsal before T20 World Cup 2026. SKY scored 242 runs at a stellar average of 80.66 including three fifties.

He has now replicated his form in the T20 World Cup, playing a crucial knock to save India against USA today and the Indian fans will be really happy with SKY peaking at the correct moment.

