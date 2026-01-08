Tilak Varma Injury Update: Hyderabad Coach Reveals Date of Return

The left-hander from Hyderabad has quickly grown to become India's mainstay in the shortest format.

With less than a month to go for the T20 World Cup 2026 to commence, the Men in Blue were left with an injury scare to one of their most reliant players. The Tilak Varma injury remains to be a cause of concern for the Indians ahead of the coveted tournament.

That being said, there is some relief on the horizon for the Indian fans in the form of the most recent update on the youngster. Hyderabad coach and former player Ravi Teja has revealed that the surgery which Tilak Varma went through was not a major one, and that the youngster would take the field well before the T20 World Cup 2026 begins next month.

The Hyderabad coach also stated that the Tilak Varma injury should not bother him for a long time. Additionally, he also stated that the 23-year-old should be ready to play the T20I series against New Zealand, which starts on January 21.

“It was a very minor surgery he underwent in Rajkot on Wednesday. There is nothing serious or alarming about it. He will be ready in three to four days”, stated the Hyderabad coach.

The five-match T20I series against the Kiwis would be India’s ultimate challenge before stepping into the T20 World Cup 2026. With most of the boxes ticked, it would just be crucial for Suryakumar Yadav and his men to focus on consistently delivering results. And Tilak Varma would b a crucial part of the process.

ALSO READ:

Why the Tilak Varma Injury Could Be a Concern For India

Apart from the obvious reasons, the timing of the injury is very tricky. Even if the youngster returns to play for the New Zealand series before the coveted tournament (which Indian fans would want), there would be a slight doubt in his mind with respect to the injury, which would be recent.

From that aspect, it will be good for the Hyderabad batter to return to competitive cricket via the series against New Zealand as opposed to the World Cup directly. This will allow him some breathing space ahead of stepping into the T20 World Cup.

Tilak Varma remains to be one of India’s mainstays in a batting order, which has grown to be fearless from the outset. Having said that, skipper Suryakumar Yadav has not been amongst the runs in the domestic tournament as well, and that is one thing he will want to correct in the five-match series.

The Mumbai Indians left-handed batter knows how to strike a balance between caution and aggression, which makes him a very important player in the line-up. All the other batters can keep playing their natural game around Tilak. What he did in the Final of the Asia Cup 2025 will long be remembered.

