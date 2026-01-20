Tilak Varma Injury Update: Incumbent India No.3 Shows Positive Signs of Return Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Tilak Varma is ruled out of the first three matches of IND vs NZ T20I series.

India designated T20I No. 3 batter Tilak Varma is racing against time to prove his fitness ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026, starting February 7. Tilak has an important assessment scheduled at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence on Tuesday, January 20.

The southpaw has been ruled out of the first three T20Is against New Zealand due to abdominal surgery he sustained ahead of the IND vs NZ ODI series, but he remains hopeful about a quick return.

Tilak Varma Eyes Smooth Return Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Tilak Varma had the procedure in Rajkot a week ago after feeling pain following Hyderabad’s Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 match against Bengal on January 6. Despite this setback, according to a Times of India report, Tilak has recovered from the injury and has started physical training.

“If everything goes well, he will be fit before the fourth T20I on January 28 in Visakhapatnam. He has resumed physical training and, in a day or two, will start batting and other skill-based activities,” a source from the BCCI, who is monitoring his recovery, said. Tilak Varma’s absence follows a strong performance, where he scored a classy 109 against Chandigarh on January 3. However, a 34-run knock against Bengal revealed his injury. The scans later confirmed he needed surgery, but his recovery shows no long-term issues. The 23-year-old has become vital cog in India’s dominance in T20I cricket since T20 World Cup 2024 triumph. In the last 22 innings, the left-hander has amassed 847 runs at an average of 60.5 with 146.03 strike rate, including two hundreds and four half-centuries. His most notable contribution came in the Asia Cup 2025 final against arch-rivals Pakistan, scoring a match-winning unbeaten 69.

Shreyas Iyer Steps In as Cover

Since Tilak Varma is out for the first three games starting Wednesday, India ODI vice-captain and Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer has been added to the India squad. Iyer last played T20Is in the December 2023 home series against Australia.

His return came on the back of an outstanding back-to-back IPL seasons, having led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title in 2024 and then guiding PBKS to their maiden IPL final in 11 years. His last T20 appearance came in the 2025 IPL final, and he hasn’t played a T20 match since then.

However, Shreyas Iyer has also made a comeback from a spleen injury he sustained on the Australia tour. Making his return in the New Zealand ODI series, Iyer made a composed 49 off 47 balls but faltered in the next two games, registering scores of eight and three.

