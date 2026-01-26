Tilak Varma Injury Update: India Batter Dealt Another Setback Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026.

Tilak Varma injury update reveals another setback for the batter.

The latest Tilak Varma injury update reveals he will continue to remain unavailable for the final two T20Is against New Zealand. Initially, he was ruled out for only three games due to surgery, but the southpaw will now remain unavailable for the whole rubber.

“India batter Tilak Varma has resumed physical training and is making steady progress with his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. However, he will require additional time to regain full match fitness and will not be available for the final two T20Is of the ongoing IDFC First Bank five-match T20I series,” read the BCCI statement.

Tilak underwent surgery for an abdominal issue earlier this month and has been progressing well. However, he wouldn’t be fit for the final two T20Is against New Zealand and will directly link up with the T20 World Cup 2026 squad in Mumbai ahead of the warm-up fixture.

Tilak Varma injury update: Shreyas Iyer to remain in New Zealand T20Is

Shreyas Iyer, who replaced Tilak Varma for the first three games, will remain with India for all five T20Is against New Zealand. He hasn’t played a game yet in the series, with Ishan Kishan getting the nod ahead at No.3.

Given that Tilak is still not fit, India might give Shreyas Iyer some game time in the remaining matches to help him get into the T20 groove. If the situation demands, he will come as a direct replacement.

His last T20I outing for India came in 2023, and since then, Iyer has only represented the team in ODIs. The fourth T20I against New Zealand will take place in Visakhapatnam on January 28.

