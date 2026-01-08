Tilak Varma Likely to Undergo Surgery After Abdomen Injury Ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

He is likely to be ruled out of the New Zealand T20I series.

Team India has been struck with a fresh injury blow just a month ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Tilak Varma, who had starred with a match-winning unbeaten innings in the ACC Asia Cup 2025 final, sustained an abdomen injury after the Hyderabad vs Bengal fixture of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26.

Tilak Varma Set to Miss IND vs NZ T20Is, Clouds Over T20 World Cup 2026 Participation

The 23-year-old is set to undergo surgery and is likely to get ruled out of the upcoming IND vs NZ T20Is. The five-match series will begin on January 21 in Nagpur.

“He was rushed to a hospital in Rajkot, where various scans were done, and reports were sent to doctors at the COE. Doctors have advised him to undergo surgery, which will take three to four week for him to recover. Chances of playing the entire T20I against New Zealand looks bleak,” stated a source to The Indian Express.

However, discussions are currently going on regarding the batter’s replacement in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 squad if he fails to recover in time for the group-stage matches. Notably, the reigning champions will kickstart their title defense in the tournament opener on February 7 against the United States of America (USA).

As per the report, the former T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill is unlikely to make it to the squad after his debated snub from the 15-member side. The management is not willing to include the Test and ODI skipper of India as a backup for the forthcoming 20-over event. Moreover, Gill is yet to be back among the runs in the shortest format. The opener managed only 11 runs on his return to domestic cricket during the Punjab vs Goa Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 fixture.

Instead of the 26-year-old, Assam’s Riyan Parag could earn a call-up to join Team India for their T20 World Cup campaign next month. However, the move is also subject to the right-hander’s match fitness as he is currently sidelined from the VHT 2025-26 action due to a shoulder injury.

ALSO READ:

Tilak Varma’s Return Would Be Crucial for India’s T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign

The batter was carrying on a great run of form, and his timely return to the national setup would be pivotal for the Men in Blue’s T20 World Cup 2026 prospects. He had accumulated 187 runs in four innings of the latest IND vs SA 20-over series at home, averaging a brilliant 62.33.

The southpaw also notched up a sublime 109 while leading Hyderabad in his maiden VHT 2025-26 appearance. The spectacular knock against Chandigarh came off 118 deliveries, laced with six boundaries and three sixes.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.