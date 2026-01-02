Tilak Varma, Mohammed Siraj Set To Join Hyderabad For Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

The batter will captain the side against Chandigarh.

India players Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj will join their State team, Hyderabad, for the upcoming matches in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. The two international stars will feature for the Chandigarh vs Hyderabad fixture in Rajkot on January 3. Notably, Varma will lead the side.

Tilak Varma, Mohammed Siraj To Rescue Hyderabad From Bottom of the Table Finish

According to Sportstar, the batting all-rounder will play the next two games. The bowler will be available for selection for the next three games. Tilak Varma will play Hyderabad’s games on January 3 and 6, against Bengaluru. Both games will be played at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot, and the live streaming will be available.

On the other hand, Mohammed Siraj may feature for the Hyderabad vs Jammu & Kashmir match as well on January 8, in Saurashtra.

Due to continuous participation in the Indian jersey, Varma has played only one match for Hyderabad in the ongoing domestic season. In the Hyderabad vs Delhi Ranji Trophy 2025-26 fixture in Secunderabad, captain Varma was out for a duck. With the ball, he bowled a total of six overs across two innings. He returned wicketless while leaking 33 runs.

Siraj was Hyderabad’s fourth-highest wicket-taker in the recently concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025. In four games, he took seven wickets at 5.81 RPO.

Both players, however, are expected to be a part of the India squad for NZ ODIs, starting January 11. After three ODIs, India will face New Zealand for five T20Is before the T20 World Cup 2027 begins on February 7. Tilak Varma has been added to the 20-over teams for the upcoming two series. Thus, he will remain unavailable for Hyderabad’s Ranji fixture that’ll continue from January 22.

Hyderabad Squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 (Next two matches)

Tilak Varma, Mohammed Siraj, Rahul Singh, Rahul Buddhi, Tanmay Agarwal, Tanay Thyagarajan, Aman Rao, Abhirath Reddy, Nitesh Reddy, A Varun Goud, Pragnay Reddy, Prateek Reddy, Nitin Sai Yadav, Rakshann Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Ilyaan Sathani, and Md Arfaz.

Hyderabad in Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26

The participation of the Indian stars follows after the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) directive for players to take part in the domestic season as much as possible. The players are expected to be available for selection every time they’re not involved in international games and free from injuries.

However, the presence of Tilak Varma and Mohammed Siraj may not be enough to change the fortunes of the struggling State team in the Elite B Group of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26. After losing four consecutive games, they are placed seventh on the points table, with three more games to go.

Only the top two teams will advance to the next stage of the tournament. Currently, Uttar Pradesh, with an unbeaten streak of four wins, and Vidarbha, with three wins, have taken the top two spots. Bengal and Baroda are also in tough competition with three wins each.

If Hyderabad’s momentum changes due to added international experience in the team, they may land somewhere in the middle of the table.

