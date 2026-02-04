Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Emulates MS Dhoni Helicopter Shot in U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-final [WATCH]

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored a blistering 33-ball 68 in the U19 World Cup 2026 knockout fixture.

Star Indian prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has hit a remarkable helicopter six in the ongoing U19 World Cup 2026 semi-final. His shot reminded the fans of the legendary captain MS Dhoni, who is widely known for his trademark helicopter shot.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Provides Smashing Start to Chase in U19 World Cup 2026 Semi-final

The IND U19 opener started off the innings in his usual, fierce style to smack a blistering 68 runs off only 33 balls. Sooryavanshi’s whirlwind show was laced with nine boundaries and four sixes, which came at an astonishing strike rate of 206.06. But despite his dismissal in the 10th over, two timely knocks from captain Ayush Mhatre (62) and Aaron George ensured the side cruised well towards the target of 311.

However, Sooryavanshi had put up a dominating display in every format since coming into the limelight with a smashing Indian Premier League (IPL) debut last season. Notably, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) youngster has also had a great campaign in the mega ICC event so far.

With 264 runs in six matches, the southpaw is currently placed seventh in the highest run-scorers’ list. The 14-year-old has also registered the second-highest strike rate of the event (147.48), just behind the Australian batter Will Malajczuk (158.53). The Boys in Blue will want him to continue his blazing form as they eye a record sixth title win in the ICC Under 19 World Cup final.

Coming into the U19 World Cup 2026 second semi-final, India needs 42 more runs to win in 15 overs with Aaron George (97*) and Vihaan Malhotra (28*) at the crease. The winner of the clash will take on England in the summit clash, scheduled to take place in Harare on February 6.

