Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes 63-ball Century in SA U19 vs IND U19 3rd ODI, Registers 3rd List A Hundred

The young prodigy is lighting up age cricket, and is soon expected to break into the senior side.

He walks out to bat, races away to his fifty, and converts that into a hundred. It is pretty much like playing a video game wherein one knows what the bowlers are going to bowl. Or not. But one still end up taking each one of them to the cleaners. Not that no one knows who we’re talking about, but for namesake – Vaibhav Suryavanshi has smashed a scintillating ton. Yes, again!

After being put in to bat in the third ODI against South Africa U19, the left-handed opener walked out like he owned the place, scripting a century in 63 deliveries. Believe it or not, that’s too slow for the Vaibhav Suryavanshi benchmark. Nonetheless, he registered a prolific 200+ run-stand with teammate Aaron George, who himself registered a huge score as well.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi got dismissed for 127 runs off 74 deliveries, leaving the team score at 227/1 in just 25.4 overs. At the time of filing this report, Aaron George was unbeaten on 99.

In the second ODI as well, Suryavanshi smashed a quickfire 68 to send the bowlers into a frenzy. The left-handed opener will be one of the most crucial players for the Indian side when they head to Zimbabwe for the U19 World Cup starting January 15.

💯🔥 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi one week into 2026: pic.twitter.com/VmEZdr2bcJ — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 7, 2026

