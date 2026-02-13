Varun Chakravarthy Reveals Working on New Variations Before IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026

Varun Chakravarthy had snared two crucial wickets in the last IND vs PAK match.

India’s ace mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy will have a big role to play in the upcoming IND vs PAK clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. And after putting up a mesmirising show against Namibia, the bowler opened up on his preparations before taking part in the fierce rivalry between the two neighbouring nations.

Varun Chakravarthy on His Bowling Plans for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026

Following a commendable display in Delhi, the 34-year-old revealed that he is working on some new deliveries to enrich his arsenal. Notably, Chakravarthy picked up three wickets in only two overs against Namibia, conceding just seven runs.

“I’ve been working on a few things. That has always been my process. I usually have some delivery coming up. It’s up to me if I’m courageous enough to try it in the next match,” said Chakravarthy in the press conference.

“There are a few balls that just click for me in some matches and some I have been trying for six years and they still haven’t come of. Depends on the complexity of the delivery,” he added.

ALSO READ:

Varun Chakravarthy Would Look to Continue His Impressive Run Against Pakistan

Since the IND vs PAK encounter in the T20 World Cup 2021, which marked the Men in Blue’s only defeat facing the team in the tournament’s history so far, the bowler has produced some brilliant spells against the arch-rivals. Following two economical shows, including a wicket, in the group stage and in the Super Fours, Chakravarthy proved to be clinical in the Asia Cup 2025 summit clash.

The spin wizard gave away only 30 runs in his four-over quota while dismissing both of Pakistan’s openers, Sahibzada Farhan and Fakhar Zaman. With the conditions in Colombo expected to favour the spinners, his role will be pivotal for India to extend their dominating winning streak over the side.

The highly anticipated IND vs PAK match promises to be an exciting clash as both teams are coming off two back-to-back victories in the T20 World Cup 2026. The last time they met in the T20 World Cup 2024, the eventual title winners had edged out the Men in Green by just six runs in a low-scoring thriller.

Salman Ali Agha and Co. will be eager to avenge that loss and the hat-trick of defeats in the latest subcontinental tournament. On the other hand, India will want to carry on the winning momentum in a bid to defend their title on the home soil.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.