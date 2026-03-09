What India T20I XI Might Look Like In T20 World Cup 2028

They have clinched back-to-back T20 titles.

The Men in Blue clinched their third trophy in the shorter format after winning the T20 World Cup 2026 on Sunday. While the team and fans celebrate their success, we take a look at what India T20I XI could look like in the T20 World Cup 2028, which will be played in Australia and New Zealand.

The next ICC white-ball tournament will be the 2027 ODI World Cup, with the T20 World Cup in the following year. Two years is a long time, a lot can happen between now and then. There will be several questions. Will Suryakumar Yadav remain the captain? Will Sanju Samson be still there after his recent heroics? What about Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya?

How Will India T20I XI for T20 World Cup 2028 Shape Up?

Here is how India T20I XI could look like in T20 World Cup 2028.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation might not be too far away from forcing his way into the senior Indian side. He has been scoring runs everywhere and in every tournament. He is doing it at a rate that makes the seniors look pale in comparison. It would not be a surprise if he opens in the T20 World Cup 2028.

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill was unfortunate to miss the T20 World Cup 2026 after a string of poor scores in the lead up. But given his stature in Indian cricket, we can expect him to return to the fold. He is 26 years old and a couple of solid years should cement his place in the side. Not to mention, the management looks at him as an all-format captain.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma had a disappointing 2026 campaign before producing a quick-fire fifty in the final. The 26-year old should continue to be backed by the team management given his high impact gameplay. He might, however, have to move to number three to accommodate the line-up.

KL Rahul

KL Rahul in India T20I XI seems a far-fetched call but one that has a good reasoning behind it. He is one of the better hitters of high-end pace bowling and has the ability to handle bouncy pitches. There aren’t many players in India who have this ability.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is India’s number one all-rounder, and as long as he is fit, he commands a place in the playing XI. His ability as a right-arm pacer provides a great balance to the team.

Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag is one of the best players of pace bowling, and can bat anywhere in the line-up. It is a surprise that he has played so little for India so far. But a T20 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand would be tailor made for his skill set.

Axar Patel

Axar Patel has made a huge impact in India’s last two T20 World Cup titles. Given his value as an all-rounder, he should remain an integral part of India T20I XI for the next edition.

Harshit Rana

Harshit Rana was unfortunately ruled out of the recently concluded edition before the start due to an injury. Once fit, he will return to the side as he is a fast bowler with a good skill set and offers value with the bat.

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh has been a key part of India’s recent two T20 trophies. As a left-arm pacer, he brings variety to the bowling attack. Arshdeep can swing the ball upfront and is a clever bowler.

Jasprit Bumrah

What do we say about Jasprit Bumrah? He’s fast putting himself in the conversation for the greatest bowler ever. If he’s fit, he’s the first name on the team sheet.

Varun Chakravarthy

Who will be the primary spinner in India T20I XI in the T20 World Cup 2028? It is perhaps the most uncertain part of the next two years. Varun Chakravarthy played all games in the recent edition but fell away in critical stages. Whether he can maintain his mystery and form in the next two years will decide his fate.

