Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not in India Playing XI Tonight for T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs PAK Clash

After all the drama surrounding Pakistan’s participation in the IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash in Colombo, the two teams are finally set to lock horns against each other on Sunday, February 15. While Pakistan has made no changes to their playing XI, the Men in Blue have preferred Kuldeep Yadav ahead of Arshdeep Singh, despite the latter boasting a good record against a particular opposition. This raises a question: Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not in India Playing XI Tonight for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026?

India’s team management confirmed that the choice was entirely tactical, influenced by the conditions rather than any concerns about form or fitness.

Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not in India Playing XI Tonight for T20 World Cup 2026 IND vs PAK Match

The pitch in Colombo and Sri Lanka’s large boundaries are expected to suit spin bowlers significantly. Keeping this in mind, India decided to use a spin-heavy bowling lineup, which explains why Arshdeep Singh is not in India playing XI tonight for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026 clash. Instead of adding a second frontline seamer, the Suryakumar-led side chose three specialist spinners to take advantage of the conditions.

The tactical shift directly addresses why Arshdeep Singh Is Not in India playing XI Tonight for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026, as wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav finds a place in India playing XI for the first time in the tournament. Along with Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Varun Chakaravarthy create a strong spin trio suitable for the conditions.

Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube will step up to fill the second seamer void, while Jasprit Bumrah leads the pace attack as the team management believed an extra specialist pacer was not needed on this pitch.

Abhishek Sharma was the other player added to the Playing XI, who returns to the side after missing the last game due to illness. Sanju Samson made a way for him.

Pakistan, meanwhile, also opted for multiple spin choices, showing how conditions affected both teams. Their side includes spinners like Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz. Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha can also roll his arm over if needed.

While Arshdeep is still a crucial part of India’s T20 plans, the conditions in Colombo provide a clear and sensible explanation for Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not in India Playing XI Tonight for IND vs PAK T20 World Cup 2026.

Playing XI

India: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah.

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Agha(c), Babar Azam, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Khan(w), Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq

