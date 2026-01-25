Why Is Arshdeep Singh Not In India Playing XI Tonight For IND vs NZ 3rd T20I?

India lead the five-match series by 2-0.

After winning two on the trot, India will face New Zealand for the 3rd T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Among the team changes for this IND vz NZ fixture, Arshdeep Singh has been left out of the India playing XI tonight. He has been replaced by Jasprit Bumrah.

Why Arshdeep Singh Is Not Playing Tonight?

In the first match of the series, both pacers took the field. The left-armer took a wicket for 31 runs in four overs, while the right-armer went wicketless and leaked runs at 9.66 economy. In the next match, Bumrah was rested, and Harshit Rana was brought in.

Arshdeep gave away 53 runs in his quota of four overs, without taking a wicket. He was hit for eight boundaries and two sixes, making the match a high-scoring one. Rana, on the other hand, stamped figures of 3-1-35-1. It’s understood that Arshdeep was having a bad day and was brutally attacked by the Kiwi batters. In his opening over, he was struck for 18 runs by Devon Conway, whose wicket was later taken by Rana.

Keeping the expensive spells in mind, and that the series can be clinched with one more win, Bumrah has been called back in the playing XI. His expertise, along with Rana’s controlled bowling, would be among India’s plans for this match.

As for the news from the match centre, Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and elected to field first. He has made two changes- Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy are rested, while Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi will take the field.

New Zealand have made one change, bringing in Kyle Jamieson instead of Zakary Foulkes.

Playing XIs for IND vs NZ 3rd T20I

India: Sanju Samson (w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (w), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (c), Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, and Jacob Duffy.

